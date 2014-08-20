First Pitch tribute to Standish coin concept

A limited first-day mintage of 200 Cook Islands 2025 2-ounce .9999 fine silver $10 coins in a design conceived by Miles Standish will be joined later by a larger mintage, in total 1,964 pieces.

Two years after the passing of world-renowned numismatist Miles Standish, 7k Metals revealed exclusive coins carrying his design concept. The design, First Pitch, combines Standish’s love for numismatics and baseball.

The high-relief, baseball-themed collectible coin reflects one of Standish’s earliest design concepts. A limited first-day mintage of just 200 coins will be supported by a future public drop planned for later this year.

In 2022, when Miles Standish teamed up with 7k Metals to design coins specifically for the Idaho Falls–based company, the coin collecting world took note. His commissioned works for 7k became some of the most popular collections for the company, and the relationship 7k Metals forged with the Standish family continues to this day.

“Miles Standish was more than a legend in numismatics, he was a visionary and a friend,” said Blake Davis, vice president of sales and marketing at 7k Metals. “The impact of his artistry and spirit will forever be part of the 7k story. First Pitch is a powerful reminder of the standard he set and the lives he touched.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Mintage of the 2-ounce .9999 fine silver $10 coins, struck by Germany’s B.H. Mayer mint in the name of the Cook Islands, is limited to 1,964 pieces, reflective of Standish’s birth year. The coins are 45 millimeters in diameter and feature a reeded edge.

7k Metals is a supporter of the Miles Standish Foundation for Children, which helps millions of children by improving pediatric experiences in hospitals around the world.

First Pitch may mark 7k’s final pitch of a Standish coin, but the Standish legacy continues — in the hearts, homes, and collections of 7k and millions of others.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.