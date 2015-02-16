First Irish circulating commemorative €2 coin on tap for 2016

The Proclamation of the Irish Republic was the foundation document for the modern Irish state. The proclamation was issued in conjunction with the Easter Uprising of 1916, and will be celebrated on Irish commemorative coins in 2016.

The first circulating commemorative €2 coin from Ireland is scheduled to be released in 2016.

The coin, the first exclusive commemorative theme for the nation since it adopted the euro in 2002, will mark the Easter Uprising centennial. The uprising was not successful but set the nation on a path toward an independent Ireland. The coin is scheduled to be released in early January 2016.

The announcement was made Jan. 30 by a representative of the Central Bank of Ireland in Berlin during the media forum at the World Money Fair.

The Easter Uprising is “such a subject of national importance that, for the first time since the introduction of the euro in 2002, Ireland will issue a circulating commemorative 2 coin,” according to the announcement from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The theme for the coin will be the Proclamation of the Irish Republic, the founding document of the Irish state, which proclaimed independence and declared the rights of the Irish people.

READ MORE WORLD MONEY FAIR COVERAGE HERE

The only circualting commemorative €2 coins from Ireland have been part of joint programs throughout the eurozone, marking the Treaty of Rome anniversary (2007), the 10th anniversary of the Economic and Monetary Union (2009), and the 10th anniversary of the euro currency (2012).

The ringed-bimetallic €2 coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

In addition to the €2 coin, Ireland will mark the Uprising with two silver coins and one gold coin, with designs and specifications to be determined.

The €2 coin will be offered in several versions, as well as part of the annual Proof set.

Keep reading about world coins:

Crocodiles on Roman coins most familiar as the emblem of the province of Egypt



Berlin show provides peek at seldom-seen Ukrainian bullion coins

Portugal plans to issue Red Cross, Timor discovery circulating €2 coins

Paddington Bear goes to Isle of Man on new coins from Pobjoy Mint

George V gold pattern crown by Wyon realizes $219,364 U.S. in Dix Noonan Webb auction

More from CoinWorld.com:



Philadelphia Mint strikes silver American Eagle bullion coins for first time since series' 1986 debut



Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016



Record price paid for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin labeled 'Missing Edge Lettering'



Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin



Former U.S. Mint Director Ed Moy now sits on the board of a Bitcoin integration company



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!