Finland plans commemorative coin for journalism

Finland will issue a circulating commemorative €2 coin honoring “Journalism and Open Communication Supporting the Finnish Democracy.”

The obverse design depicts figures in the inner part of the coin that can be interpreted as stylized human figures made up from and entwined in a ribbon-like net.

The outer sides of the inner part of the coin bear the lettering JOURNALISMI JOURNALISTIK. The bottom of the inner part bears the lettering 2021 FI preceded by the Finnish Mint mark.

In total, 800,000 coins are due for release in spring 2021.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination image created by Luc Luycx appears on the reverse.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint programs, like the program announced for 2022 to celebrate a longstanding Europe-based student exchange program (Coin World, March 22 issue), do not count toward that limit.

At press time, €2 had an equivalent face value of about $2.36 U.S.

