Finland plans 2017 centennial celebration with coins

Images courtesy of the Mint of Finland.

A Proof gold €100 coin is also part of the program honoring Finland’s independence centennial in 2017.

Images courtesy of the Mint of Finland.

The Mint of Finland is numbering 100 examples of the 2017 silver €10 coin marking the nation’s independence and randomly distributing them amid the coin’s 10,000 mintage.

Coin images courtesy of the Mint of Finland.

Finland in 2017 will celebrate a centennial of independence from Russia. To mark the milestone, the Mint of Finland has unveiled a silver €10 coin and a gold €100 coin honoring the theme, each due for release on Jan. 3, 2017.

Finland in 2017 will celebrate a centennial of independence from Russia.

To mark the milestone, the Mint of Finland has unveiled a silver €10 coin and a gold €100 coin honoring the theme, each due for release on Jan. 3, 2017.

The Proof .500 fine silver coin features designs created by schoolchildren. The obverse features 15-year-old Saara Peltomäki’s design of Finland surrounded by the growth rings of a tree, symbolizing Finland’s years of independence.

The designer of the reverse, 16-year-old Jennifer Tuomisto, wanted to convey the value of diversity in her design, so her design depicts two clasped hands, one black and one white.

The silver coin weighs 10 grams, measures 28.5 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for €38.

Scattered throughout the release will be 100 numbered examples, where the number is stamped on the reverse — for some collectibles areas, similar limited variants of a collectible are called “chase” pieces.

The Proof .9167 fine gold coin features a design by Simon Örnberg.

The arched shape on the obverse depicts Finland’s population growth during its years of independence.

The reverse features a mosaic forming a cartographic image of Finland.

The gold coin weighs 5.65 grams, measures 22 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces.

Among the mintage, 100 gold coins were numbered and sold out immediately on pre-sale (which began Dec. 5).

Plain (non-numbered) gold coins remain available for €529.

To order, visit the Mint of Finland website.