Finland plans €2 coin honoring philosopher

Finland will honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of philosopher Georg Henrik von Wright with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The late professor at the University of Cambridge was born June 14, 1916, and died June 16, 2003.

In total, 1 million of the coins are due for release in October.

At the center on the reverse of the coin is an ancient Doric pillar with an oak branch at the left. The inscription GEORG HENRIK VON WRIGHT is placed in semi-circle from left to right.

The year of issue (2016) and the FI indication of the country of minting also appear.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.