Finland honors poet Eino Leino on €2 coin

Finland honors poet Eino Leino on its first circulating commemorative €2 coin of 2016.

Finland’s first circulating commemorative €2 coin of 2016 honors poet Eino Leino, who died in 1926.

The coin was released April 25.

Leino published more than 70 books of poems and stories. Nature, love, and despair are frequent themes in Leino’s work. He is beloved and widely read in Finland today. In 2016, 100 years will have passed from the publication of the two-part poetry anthology Helkavirsiä (1903 and 1916), ranked amongst Leino's most influential work, according to the Mint of Finland.

The obverse of the coin depicts the figurative fire and flame, which were constant symbols in Leino's work. Pertti Mäkinen designed the obverse, which includes Leino’s name in cursive, the year of issue (2016), the FI abbreviation for Finland and the Mint of Finland mark.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

A total of 1 million of the coins was released into circulation and for collector sales.

The coin is available in various options from the Mint of Finland, and in Proof, all sold above face value. A 25-count roll is available for €90. A pouch with 10 coins retails for €41. A Proof example retails for €24.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.