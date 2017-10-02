Finland celebrates nature with circulating €2 coin

Finland will issue another circulating commemorative €2 coin on Oct. 21.

The nation’s second such coin of 2017 pays tribute to Finland’s nature and is a part of the Finland 100 program, celebrating the centenary of Finland’s independence.

The coin’s obverse design is inspired by the winning entry in the Blue and White special category of the Nature Photograph of the Year competition (blue and white are the Finnish flag colors). The coin will be launched at the Nature Photograph of the Year gala held at the Finlandia Hall Oct. 21.

The winning photograph was shot by nature photographer Kari Auvinen and show the full moon over Harmaja (an island outside Helsinki) and a crow gazing down on the world from its perch. The crow symbolizes the modern Finnish character — outwardly common but an intelligent bird that reacts flexibly to new situations.

The Finnish Nature €2 coin has a mintage limit of 500,000 pieces, which include 11,000 Proof examples. The Mint of Finland will begin accepting orders for the coin on Oct. 5 through its website, with delivery of the coins beginning Oct. 23.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.<

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.