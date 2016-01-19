Finland celebrates ice hockey with €5 coin

Coin images courtesy of the Mint of Finland.

Ice hockey is the latest subject of a noncirculating €5 collector coin from the Mint of Finland. The coin is the first issue of 2016 from Finland's Sport coins series.

The Mint of Finland keeps collectors on ice with its newest noncirculating €5 collector coin.

The 2016 Ice Hockey coin released Jan. 14 is the first €5 collector coin from the second year of a series showcasing sports.

The nine-coin Sports Coins program began in 2015 with €5 coins for basketball, figure skating, and volleyball.

Sports celebrated in 2016 releases following the ice hockey coin are skiing, football (soccer), athletics, and ski jumping

The Mint of Finland presented the Ice Hockey collector coin during the IIHF World Junior Championship tournament, which Finland hosted from Dec. 26, 2015, to Jan. 5, 2016. Finland secured the championship on home ice in Helsinki.

Fans traveling to see the IIHF World Junior Championships had an opportunity to acquire the freshly minted Ice Hockey collector coin from Mint of Finland’s sales stand in Hartwall Arena before the start of the actual advance order period.

According to Communications Director Henna Karjalainen of Mint of Finland, many fans also took advantage of this opportunity to purchase the Ice Hockey coin, packaged in an envelope bearing the tournament logo, as a memento or lucky coin.

“It was great to see the tournament atmosphere in person and be able to follow the unbelievable journey and success of the Young Lions,” Karjalainen said.

The coins are designed by Nora Tapper.

The €5 coins weigh 9.8 grams and measure 27.25 millimeters in diameter.

A mintage limit of 10,000 Proof examples and 50,000 Uncirculated examples applies to each coin in the series.

The Mint of Finland debuted new packaging with the Sports coin series.

The Proof coins are offered in a protective transparent casing set in a new type of cardboard package “with a fresh look,” according to the Mint of Finland.

Proof coins retail for €22 each, and special for the IIHF coins, the Proof packaging bears the IIHF World Junior Championships logo.

Beginning with the Sport series, the Uncirculated coins are offered in paper coin envelopes and are priced at €10 each.

For earlier issues, Uncirculated Sports coins were available at face value, packed in cardboard boxes of 10 coins. The cost for the Hockey coins, in a 10-coin pack, is €62 each.

For more information about all the €5 coins, visit the Mint of Finland’s website.