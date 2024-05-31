Finest-known Petition Crown tops $1 million in sale

The finest known Petition Crown, struck in 1663 by artist Thomas Simon, realized $1,044,882 U.S. in a May 8 auction in Zurich.

An example of the fabled Petition Crown from Great Britain, one of 16 examples known, set a new record May 8 in Zürich, for a silver British coin sold at auction.

The coin, struck in 1663 and designed by artist Thomas Simon, realized 949,375 Swiss francs including the 22.5% buyer’s fee ($1,044,882 U.S.), against a pre-sale estimate of 500,000 Swiss francs (about $547,300 U.S.). Graded Mint State 63+ by Numismatic Guaranty Co., the coin is the finest known example.

The coin is the outcome of a contest between Simon and Jan Roettiers to create coinage for Charles II after his restoration to the throne following the Cromwell Commonwealth government. Making use of then-new mechanical technology, Simon printed a message around the edge of the coin entreating the King to “compare this his tryall piece with the Dutch” and hire him as the sole Chief Engraver at the Royal Mint.

The coin features a striking portrait so detailed that even the veins on the king’s neck are visible.

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Though in the centuries since its creation, and today, the coin is regarded as the highest form of British coin art, Simon lost the contest to an artist to whose father Charles II was indebted.

“Seldom has a failure been universally considered such a triumph,” according to research by George Brooke, who was once in the British Museum department of coins and medals.

The Petition Crown was sold in a joint sale by Numismatica Ars Classica, Classical Numismatic Group and Numismatica Genevensis of the Cope Collection of prized British and Roman coins.

The collection realized a total of about 8 million Swiss francs ($8.8 million U.S.).

The second and final part of the Cope Collection will be offered in Zürich in October.

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