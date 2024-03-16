Final Pobjoy Mint coin issue available from distributors

Coins in the final release from Pobjoy Mint are available from U.S.-based distributors. The Proof 1-ounce silver $10 coin for the British Virgin Islands has a special privy mark for Taya Pobjoy.

The final coin release of the Pobjoy Mint is now available from U.S.-based distributors.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $10 coin was issued late in 2023, before the longtime mint closed after 58 years. Two U.S. distributors are offering the coin to collectors, with differing packaging options through each company.

The coin, which was released on behalf of the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean Sea, features the Pobjoy Mint’s Pegasus design in use since 2017.

The legendary winged horse from Greek mythology soars for one last time on these coins, which close the books on a famous chapter in numismatic history.

Pobjoy legacy

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Since its establishment in 1965, the private mint in Kingswood, Surrey, England, produced coins for more than 40 nations and territories and won more than a dozen Coin of the Year awards. Managing Director Taya Pobjoy on Oct. 12, 2023, announced her official retirement and the mint’s closure at the end of 2023

Taya Pobjoy succeeded her father, mint founder Derek Pobjoy, in 1998. Over the course of the following quarter century, she became one of only a few active mint directors to serve as long as she did.

As a special nod to the significance of this coin, a special privy mark was created to honor Taya’s work and legacy.

The mark — which consists of a “T” for Taya, with a horse head and horseshoe, referencing the Mint Master’s love for horses — was featured on this coin for the only time.

The portrait of King Charles III is featured on the coin’s obverse.

Packaging and pricing

Each coin is housed in a Pegasus-themed display box accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity and a Pobjoy Mint & Pegasus story book.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 1,450 pieces.

GovMint.com offers individual coins for $99.95, or $149 for examples graded Proof-69 by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

International Coin Alliance offers Proof-70 Ultra Cameo examples graded by NGC for $495.

In addition, an antique finish Proof two-ounce silver coin, and a Proof 1-ounce gold coin were issued with the theme and privy mark, but pricing and other details were unavailable at press time.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor websites, www.govmint.com or https://internationalcoinalliance.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.