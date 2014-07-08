Final coin in Perth Mint’s Megafauna series launched July 3

The Perth Mint’s final coin in the Megafauna series of five Proof silver dollars celebrates the megalania, a prehistoric lizard.

The final coin in a five-coin set showcasing Australia’s giant prehistoric animals is now available.

The newest colorful Proof 2014 .999 fine silver dollar honors the megalania, a venomous, giant extinct goanna or monitor lizard that was part of a range of megafaunal creatures that inhabited Australia during the Pleistocene period.

The Australian Megafauna coin series goes back in time to discover the larger-than-life animals that once roamed Australia.

The new release, issued July 3, was designed by world-renowned freelance artist Peter Trusler, a zoological science graduate from Monash University, Melbourne, who has designed postage stamps, coins and more.

The coin’s reverse depicts a megalania set against a colored background. The inscription MEGALANIA, the coin’s weight and purity, and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark are also incorporated into the design.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the year-date and the monetary denomination.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a maximum mintage of 6,500 pieces (as with all previous issues in the series).

The coins come in an illustrated shipper and are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Previous releases celebrate the procoptodon, diprotodon, genyornis and thylacoleo.

The latest coin was issued at $84.94 in U.S. funds from the Perth Mint. To order from the Perth Mint, visit its website.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers any of the five Megafauna coins to customers in North America for the same price, $79.95 each.

Quantity discounts are available for each coin, but the discounts apply only to multiple purchases of the same design. The price is $76.95 each when ordering three to five coins, and is $74.95 when ordering six or more coins.

A special display case to contain all five coins is available for purchase from Talisman, for $19.95.

A set of all five coins (in the display case) is available from Talisman for $389.75.