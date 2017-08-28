Colorful titanium Fiji $1 coin from Pobjoy Mint

Fiji’s colorful titanium coin is issued through the Pobjoy Mint. The coin, also issued in silver, depicts the collared lory, Fiji’s national bird.

Fiji joins the list of nations issuing a colorful titanium coin in conjunction with the Pobjoy Mint.



The first of these coins features the national bird of Fiji, the collared lory.



Two of the birds perch on tree branches on the reverse of the coin.



The obverse features the Fijian coat of arms: a heraldic design consisting of a shield with the Cross of St. George, Fijian warriors, a canoe and a lion.



The collared lory is known locally as a kula. It is the only rainforest bird to have successfully adapted to urban landscapes. The collared lory has greenish upper parts, bright scarlet chest and a face with a purple crown. The males tend to be more vibrant in color than the females.



As titanium reacts differently with every strike, each Collared Lory coin is technically different and varies slightly in color. The lined effect present on the coins is also a unique feature of this metal.



The silver coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and is 36.1 millimeters in diameter.



The silver coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $65. The titanium coin is limited to 7,500 pieces and retails for $59.



To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.