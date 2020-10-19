Fiji has issued a circulating commemorative 50-cent coin to celebrate the nation’s 50th anniversary of independence.

Fiji is celebrating its 50th anniversary of independence with numismatic issues, including a circulating commemorative 50-cent coin.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji on Oct. 7 unveiled the new coin (and a commemorative polymer $50 bank note), three days before Fiji Day, the 50th anniversary of independence from British rule in 1970. The coin is the first colorful circulation coin issued for Fiji.

The Reserve Bank produced and has begun distributing specially packaged coins to each child in primary and secondary schools throughout the country.

Though the global pandemic has altered the plan for celebratory events this year, “even in these trying times, nothing can rob us of our spirits, and our sense of patriotism, as we look back at all that Fiji has achieved in the past 50 years,” the bank announced.

The new coin features on its obverse the Fiji coat of arms with FIJI, 50 CENTS and the year 2020.

The reverse design features a colorful extract from the Fiji Flag and the legend 50 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE and the date 10 OCTOBER 2020.

The 50-cent coin (with a face value equivalent to about 24 cents U.S.) weighs 6.5 grams, measures 26.5 millimeters in diameter and has a reeded (milled) edge. The Royal Canadian Mint struck the coins.

No mintage figure has been announced, though an announcement from the reserve bank said “only a limited number of the commemorative banknote and coin have been produced, and will be issued into circulation from 8 October 2020 as legal tender. ”

Collectors will have to search the secondary market for these coins.

