Shipwreck with €50 million worth of gold coins discovered

Divers discover 1468 shipwreck with millions in gold coins in Finland http://t.co/isX9cw8ynj pic.twitter.com/BUgTpzgl5t

1. Finnish divers say they have discovered a nearly 550-year-old shipwreck

A major shipwreck was recently discovered just south of Jussarö, an island in the Baltic Sea on the southern coast of Finland.

According to Ancient Origins, the vessel found is believed to be the Hanneke Wrome, which was caught in a storm and sank to the bottom of the Baltic Sea on Nov. 20, 1468.

When it sank, the ship was carrying 200 passengers and over 10,000 gold coins, according to historical documents. The coins, if all still there, would be worth approximately €50 million.

The wreck was discovered by Rauno Koivusaari, one of Finland's most experienced shipwreck divers.

2. New book explores terra cotta medallions of Ben Franklin

Kolbe & Fanning Numismatics gives you an in-depth look into America's early medallic artistry.

Learn more about the book.

3. Intriguing artist Otis Kaye's work garners attention

Kaye, whose art often portrays coins and paper money, had more than 30 pieces in a showing at the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut.

4. "Watermelon Note" indicates resurgence of high-end U.S. market

An 1890 $100 Treasury note, which realized a nearly $200,000 price at the CSNS show last month, is proof that the high-end U.S. market is alive and well.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:18 a.m. Wednesday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Sovereign for new sovereign: Royal Mint announces limited edition gold coin

7. Some social interaction