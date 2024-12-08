Festive new Swiss coin honors celebration of St. Nicholas

A 2024 Proof silver 20-franc coin from Swissmint celebrates St. Nicholas. An Uncirculated version without color was also released.

The legend of Saint Nicholas comes to colorful life on a 2024 .999 fine silver 20-franc coin from Swissmint.

On Dec. 6, Switzerland is awash with pre-Christmas atmosphere when festive Samichlaus (St. Nicholas) processions fill the streets in many places. One famous procession takes place in Fribourg, as up to 30,000 people follow St. Nicholas on his horse, accompanied by his helper and a host of torch-bearers, brass bands and choirs, through the old town’s atmospherically lit streets.

The procession traditionally ends in front of St. Nicholas Cathedral, where the people gather to hear the words of the saint, who looks back over the past year and calls for compassion and community.

Festive meaning for coin

“The festive period and especially Samichlaus day are a time of togetherness and magic for young and old in Switzerland. Our aim with this coin is to create our own little Christmas miracle and put a smile on people’s faces,” says Jan Niklas Betz, deputy general manager and head of marketing/sales at Swissmint, in a press release.

Design, specifications

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The design is available in an Uncirculated, plain version or a Proof version with St. Nicholas colored in red.

The obverse of the coins show St. Nicholas against a city scene, while the reverse shows him with a child under a starry sky. In his traditional bishop’s robe, with crosier and mitre, a magical and solemn image is created that imbues religious significance to the festivities.

The 20-franc coin weighs 20 grams and measures 33 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated version has a mintage of 7,500 pieces, each retailing for 25 Swiss francs.

The colorful Proof version has a mintage of 6,000 pieces, with 5,800 of them available in presentation case and priced at 75 Swiss francs apiece, and 200 in a presentation case with a numbered artist’s certificate and priced at 90 Swiss francs each.

Sales of the coin began Nov. 27 from Swissmint’s official online shop, www.swissmintshop.admin.ch.

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