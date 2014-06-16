Father's Day gifts: Coin World Facebook fans say what they got

Screenshot of https://www.facebook.com/CoinWorld taken on June 16, 2014.

After asking fatherly Facebook fans which coins they wanted for Father's Day earlier this month, Coin World wanted to know Monday morning if they actually received any.

Here’s what they’ve told us so far:

Andy Dempster : "I got a 1877 indian head penny"

: "I got a 1877 indian head penny" Timothy Benedict: "No, just found my first 2014-D One Cent in circulation."

"No, just found my first 2014-D One Cent in circulation." Patrick Rueb : "2013 spouse bronze medal set and 1913 quarter."

: "2013 spouse bronze medal set and 1913 quarter." James Silva : "Brown Whitman National Park's. Gonna fill it with silver proofs to match my state quarters."

: "Brown Whitman National Park's. Gonna fill it with silver proofs to match my state quarters." Paul Cribb: "PCGS MS 65 1898 O Morgan $. Has some nice rim toning."

Did you get any coins for Father's Day? Tell us in the comment section below.

Be a fan of Coin World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter!