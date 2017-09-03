The Patagonian toothfish (or, Chilean sea bass) appears on a new titanium coin, shown, and a coppper-nickel version, both from Pobjoy Mint.

The Patagonian toothfish (or, Chilean sea bass) appears on a new titanium coin, shown, and a coppper-nickel version, both from Pobjoy Mint.

The Pobjoy Mint continues its proliferation of colorful titanium coins depicting sea life with a new coin for the Falkland Islands, this one a deep shade of ice-blue.

The 2017 Falkland Islands 1-crown coin depicts the Patagonian toothfish, or Dissostichus eleginoides, a species of cod found in icy-cold waters, primarily in the Southern Hemisphere. The fish appears in an eddy on the reverse of the coin.

Toothfish can grow very large, weighing up to 100 kilograms and reaching 2.3 meters in length, although this size is quite rare. It is estimated that they can live for up 50 years, eating squid, prawns and crabs.

How can collectors determine a coin’s value when price guides assign it different values? Also in this week’s print issue, we learn of the first report of a 2017 doubled die variety, found on a Lincoln cent.

Modern diners know the fish (and another similar species) as the Chilean sea bass, and while it is found on menus across the world, the toothfish was once threatened. Thirty years ago, the Falkland Islands Fisheries Department began efforts to sustain fish populations around the Falkland Islands, and the fish now thrives there.

A copper-nickel version of the coin, having the same reverse design, is also available, also denominated 1 crown.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Both coins’ obverses feature Pobjoy’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

As titanium reacts differently with every strike, each titanium Patagonian Toothfish coin is unique, varying slightly in color and in the lined effect.

The copper-nickel coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and is 36.1 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $16.95. The titanium coin is limited to 7,500 pieces and retails for $59.

For more details, or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.