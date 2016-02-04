Apparently Harry Potter was a pretty rich kid
- Published: Feb 4, 2016, 11 AM
1. Harry Potter's rich
The fantasy world of Harry Potter has never been short on elaborate details. Along those lines, Comic Book Resources recently shared one fan’s research.
Fanatics are always digging deeper into J.K. Rowling’s world of magic and wizards, but a particular Reddit user pondered the idea of how much Harry Potter would be worth in the real world, and the overall current-day value of anything bought and sold throughout the series.
In case you don't remember, Reddit user aubieismyhomie provided the exchange rates among the different coins in the Harry Potter world, which are:
- 20 knuts equal 1 sickle
- 17 sickles equal 1 galleon
Based on the numerous purchases described throughout the series, the user pegs a galleon at about $25, a sickle at about $1.50, and a knut at about 5 cents.
The post then delves into how much some of the items in the series would cost in the real world, including wands, a house elf's services, and a ticket to the Quidditch World Cup.
Apparently, Harry Potter was "loaded" but generous.
2. U.S. Mint's latest revenue numbers are in
Results were a mixed bag in Fiscal Year 2015 for the United States Mint.
While numismatic revenue was down, "the Mint’s two other sources of revenue — sales of circulating coinage to the Federal Reserve Bank and sales of bullion coins to its authorized purchasers — both registered sizeable gains over Fiscal Year 2014 sales.”
Here are the complete numbers.
3. Isle of Man introduces new gold bullion
Queen Elizabeth makes another appearance on this legal tender .999 fine gold coin, while the obverse depicts Archangel St. Michael slaying the dragon.
“The original angel is a gold coin introduced into England by Edward IV in 1465 as a new issue of the noble. Based on a French coin, the angelot or ange, its name was derived from the angel in the design.”
4. Connect with Coin World:
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Thursday at 5:31 p.m. ET:
- Gold: $1,155.40
- Silver: $14.850
6. Hot topics
Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:
- Federal lawsuit seeks removal of 'In God We Trust' from coins, notes
- $6,462.50 for MS-68 full steps 2011-D Jefferson 5-cent coin: Market Analysis
- Sales begin for eBay-branded precious metals bullion products
7. Something Social
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction