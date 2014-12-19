European Central Bank to unveil new design Feb. 24

The new Europa series €20 bank note design will be unveiled Feb. 24, 2015, according to a Eurosystem news release. The new note will include improved security features.

The unveiling allows bank note equipment manufacturers and suppliers to adapt their machines and authentication devices ahead of the notes' actual issuance. Bank note equipment manufacturers and suppliers will continue to receive support from the Eurosystem in this effort.

The new €20 is the third bank note of the Europa series to be introduced, after the €5 and €10. The European Central Bank will also announce the issuance date at the design unveiling ceremony.

The Europa series is being introduced to further improve the integrity of euro banknotes and to keep ahead of counterfeiters.

For more information about the new euro note visit the ECB website.