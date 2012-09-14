European auction portal gets social

A European auction portal has extended its presence into the social media landscape.

MA-Shops has announced its presence in such platforms at Facebook and Twitter so it can stay connected with collectors interested in the coin hobby.

“These social media platforms give MA-Shops the opportunity to directly connect to a great range of people that share the same interest and that have similar hobbies,” according to an announcement by the firm.

Users can “Like” any of the items in vendor shops at the site using a simple button that directly connects to the firm’s social media platform.

“Our main aim is to keep our customers satisfied and we want to ensure that you can contact us at all times on our new social media platform. Additionally, we will constantly be posting new items and other updates for your general information,” according to the firm.

MA-Shops seeks feedback from users to make any necessary improvements, and the firm indicated it would implement social media functions on the MA-Shops homepage so those without a Facebook account can view different items and photo galleries.

For details, visit the firm’s website, www.ma-shops.com, email it at info@ma-shops.com or telephone it at (011) +49 2871 2393 415. ¦