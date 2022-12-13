Estonia issues circulating commem €2 supporting Ukraine

Estonia has issued a circulating commemorative €2 coin, with a portion being marketed to support the Ukrainian fight against Russia.

Estonia honors the struggle of Ukrainians in the war against Russia with a new circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Eesti Pank, the nation’s central bank, on Nov. 29 released 2 million examples into circulation through banks and retail outlets.

The obverse of the coin, designed by Daria Titova, shows lines that appear to represent a person holding a dove, a symbol of peace, with SLAVA UKRAINI, a national salute that translates to “Glory to Ukraine.”

The reverse carries the common design of a European map and denomination.

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Examples of the coin in a specially designed coin card were made available this summer, with proceeds from sales of this product going to support the Ukrainian fight for freedom.

“The two-euro coin dedicated to Ukraine will from today start to reach people throughout Estonia and elsewhere in Europe through shops,” said Eesti Pank governor Madis Müller, in a statement.

“This coin reminds people that freedom is the highest value and it comes at a very high price. Ukraine is currently fighting a war at the cost of the lives of its own people for the shared values of the European cultural space, and it is up to us to keep supporting them in this,” he said.

Sales of the coin in its collector card have already generated a €350,000 ($368,643 U.S.) transferred to Ukraine, according to Eesti Pank, with a further donation as sales continue.

The coin card is priced at €18, and has a product limit of 40,000 pieces; at least 31,000 cards had been sold as of Nov. 29.

The coin is available through the official distributor’s website, https://pood.omniva.ee/en/15-numismatics.

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