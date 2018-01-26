Estonia announces €2 coin for nation’s centennial

Estonia marks the centennial of its declaration of independence with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2018.

The nation of Estonia will soon issue a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking the centennial of the nation’s independence.

The national day of independence, Feb. 24, is marked annually to celebrate the declaration of Estonian independence. Full independence from Russia would follow 14 months of fighting that began Nov. 28, 1918, and ended with the Treaty of Tartu signed Feb. 2, 1920, between Estonia and Russia.

Flying doves are incorporated into a design on the obverse of the new coin that depicts the numbers 18 and 100, which simultaneously symbolize the year (1918) when Estonia became an independent country and the past hundred years of indepenence. At the bottom right is the text SADA AASTAT EESTI VABARIIKI and next to it the name of the country EESTI and the year of issuance 2018.

In total, 1,317,800 coins are being issued; no specific date was given for release, though Estonia indicated it would occur in January or February.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.