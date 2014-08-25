Equatorial Guinea issues first gold coin since 1997

A new gold 1,000-franco CFA coin from Equatorial Guinea is that nation’s first gold coin since 1997.

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea’s first gold coin since 1997 will soon be available.

Private issuer Coin Invest Trust is coordinating the release of the Proof 2014 .9999 fine gold 1,000-franco CFA coin for the African nation.

The half-gram coin measures 11 millimeters in diameter.

The coin celebrates Fernando Pó, the 15th century Portuguese explorer who in 1472 explored the southwest coast of Africa and discovered the island of Bioko. Bioko is Equatorial Guinea’s northernmost component and the site of its capital, Malabo. To Pó’s right is the traditional Portuguese ship of discovery, a caravel.

The obverse shows the nation’s coat of arms.

The coin has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces and is scheduled for release at the end of September.

Distributor Coin & Currency Institute offers the coin for $84.75, with $5.75 per order for shipping and handling.

For more information or to order, telephone the distributor toll free at 800-421-1866 or visit its website.

Read more of Coin World's recent world coins coverage: