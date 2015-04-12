English shilling pattern highlights Baldwin’s May 5 auction

One of four privately held 1547 pattern testoons of Edward VI is part of A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd.’s May 5 auction in London.

One of four privately held silver pattern testoon or shilling pieces of Edward VI highlights a May 5 auction scheduled by A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd. in London.

The 1547 pattern was struck at the Tower Mint in London.

According to the auction house, the silver pattern “of such intricate engraving detail must have been produced to show that the new King, though of a young age, was powerful and also the new Head of the Church of England.”

At the age of 9, Edward VI succeeded his father, King Henry VIII, but coinage early during the young king’s reign was made in his father’s name.

Researchers cannot determine which of several possible artists, including newly arrived Frenchmen Anthony Levens, created the pattern testoon design.

According to “The Base Silver Shillings of Edward VI” by Joe Bispham, in the British Numismatic Journal, Vol. 55 (1985), the pattern testoon was an early prototype piece for the shilling coinage and may have been produced for presentation.

The auction firm provides a provenance for the piece back to an auction in 1901.

The pattern has “some weakness in parts,” but is Good Fine and toned. It carries an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000 (about $2,982 to $4,472 U.S.).

Want to know more about English and British coins? Check these Coin World stories!

British trade coinage for Indies predates American Trade dollar by 170 years

Decoding British Coins: Some coins indicate source of metal

Highest graded example of Three Graces pattern crown in auction

Finest known Elephant & Castle half crown in Heritage sale

Scottish, English coins have intertwined history

Heritage Auctions to offer Marshall collection of British ‘Conder’ tokens Oct. 2

More from CoinWorld.com:

'Mule' error discovered in Mexico's Libertad bullion series

Internet surfing yields Mint State 1796 Draped Bust cent

Federal Government calls in America’s gold

PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction

Federal Judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!