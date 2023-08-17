Enchantress from Arthurian tales ends Royal Mint’s Myths and Legends series

Morgan le Fay is the subject of the third and final issue in the Myths and Legends coin series from the Royal Mint. The Proof gold £25 coin appears here.

Morgan le Fay is a powerful and ambiguous enchantress from the legend of King Arthur, and is most often described as a sibling to the king.

She is also the subject of the third and final coin in the Royal Mint’s Myths and Legends series.

Five versions are available to celebrate the mythical Morgan, comprising a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin, two Proof silver coins and two Proof gold coins.

The Proof 1-ounce and 2-ounce .999 fine silver coins are denominated £2 and £5, respectively.

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The quarter-ounce and 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coins are denominated £25 and £100, respectively.

All of the coins feature a reverse design by David Lawrence, who also created the designs for the previous coins in the collection.

Le Fay appears as a sort of fairy, with bat-winged headpiece, her long locks bound in cords, draped across her shoulder and chest, her arms (one wrapped in a serpent ornament) and hands outstretched, directing unseen forces.

The obverse carries the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

Specifications, details

The BU £5 coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The coin has an unlimited mintage, and retails for £14.50

The 1-ounce silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a mintage limit of 2,510 pieces, with 2,500 examples available for individual purchase at £102.50 each.

The 2-ounce silver £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 510 pieces, with 500 available for individual purchase at £192.50 each.

The quarter-ounce gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 260 pieces with 250 available individually for £750 each.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 210 pieces with 200 available individually for £2,770 each.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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