Emperor penguins frolic on titanium coin 

A group of emperor penguins frolics on a colorful 2016 titanium £2 coin from the Pobjoy Mint.

A group of emperor penguins swimming in the Antarctic waters is right at home on a colorful cool-blue titanium coin.

Appropriately enough, the coins showing the parade of penguins are minted in the name of the British Antarctic Territory. The group frolics on an ice pack, sliding into the sea on the reverse design from the Pobjoy Mint. In addition to the .990 fine titanium £2 coin, the emperor penguin design is available also on Uncirculated copper-nickel £2 and Proof .925 fine silver £2 coins.

The emperor penguin (Aptenodytes Forsteri) is the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species and is unique to Antarctica.

It is also the only bird to inhabit the open ice of Antarctica during the winter, trekking 50 to 120 kilometers (about 31 to 75 miles) over the ice to breeding colonies. The male and female are similar in plumage and size, with black dorsal sides and head, a white belly, pale yellow breast and bright yellow ear patches. The female lays a single egg that is incubated by the male while the female returns to the sea to feed.

The obverse of the coins carries the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Titanium is exceptionally difficult to strike and because of the way the colored titanium reacts when striking, no two titanium coins are exactly the same. The lined effect also present on the coins is unique to this metal, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

The silver and titanium coins are encapsulated each in an acrylic capsule for protection, and each capsule is housed in a red box with a certificate of authenticity.

The copper-nickel coin is shipped in a Pobjoy Mint blue presentation pouch.

The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $69.

The copper-nickel and the silver coins both weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for $16.95. The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $65.

To order, or for more information about these coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.