Elf on the Shelf coin-stamp cover available from the Perth Mint
- Published: Nov 25, 2020, 9 AM
The Perth Mint continues a holiday tradition of seasonal stamp and coin covers with a 2020 offering featuring the popular “Elf on the Shelf.”
Carol Aebersold’s picture book Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition is a rhyming tale that explains how Santa Claus knows when children have been naughty or nice. The story, which is popular worldwide, is depicted on a limited-edition Australia Post collectible that includes a Christmas coin.
With a reverse featuring the inscription MERRY CHRISTMAS surrounded by a colorful garland of native flowers, the 2021 dollar coin is legal tender and features the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.
There is no mintage limit for the coin, which weighs 13.5 grams and has a diameter of 30.7 millimeters and a thickness of 3.4 millimeters. The reverse carries the P Mint mark designating the Perth Mint.
The Elf on the Shelf stamp and coin cover sells for $22.68 Australian (about $16.60 U.S.) and is available for ordering at www.perthmint.com/.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Nov 24, 2020, 8 PM
PAN reports success with fall coin show
-
US Coins Nov 24, 2020, 7 PM
Renaissance Man: Eid Mar aureus and Roger Burdette Part I
-
World Coins Nov 24, 2020, 1 PM
Siege of Tsingtao medal of Germany from World War I in upcoming sale
-
World Coins Nov 23, 2020, 2 PM
Pobjoy celebrates ‘A Christmas Carol’ with new coins from Ascension Islands