Eiffel Tower soars on new coins from Monnaie de Paris

A painting from 1889 shows the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.

A new gold 50-euro coin from the French Mint is one of five honoring the Eiffel Tower on its 125th anniversary.

A new series of 2014 commemorative coins from the Monnaie de Paris (French Mint) celebrate a Parisian landmark.

Five coins of varying denominations and compositions showing the Eiffel Tower begin a UNESCO coin series honoring scenes along the Seine River. The Eiffel Tower coins are the first of the series for 2014, with additional coins honoring the Palais de Chaillot due later this year.

The Eiffel Tower is an iron lattice tower standing 1,063 feet (324 meters) tall.

The five Eiffel Tower coins share a common obverse dominated by an outline of the Eiffel Tower.

The initials RF (for Republic Francaise, or “French Republic”) appear as if “riveted” to the tower, in a nod to its construction. Geometric design elements of the tower and, apparently, the 1889 exhibition, fill the scene.

The reverse includes the UNESCO logo, face value, year and the name of the series, Rives de Seine (Banks of the Seine), and text and scenes identifying the monuments that will be honored in 2014.

Coin specifications

Two silver coins and three gold coins celebrate the Eiffel Tower:

? A Proof .900 fine silver 10-euro coin weighs 22.2 grams, measures 37 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

? A Proof .950 fine silver 50-euro coin weighs 163.8 grams (containing 5 ounces of pure silver), measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.

? A Proof .999 fine gold 50-euro piece weighs 8.45 grams, measures 22 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.

? A Proof .999 fine gold 200-euro coin weighs 31.104 grams, measures 37 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.

? A Proof .999 fine gold 500-euro piece weighs 5 ounces, measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 99 pieces.

All five coins are available from the Monnaie de Paris’s e-shop.

The 10-euro silver coin retails for 57 euros, and the 50-euro silver coin is priced at 446 euros. The gold 50-euro coin costs 420 euros and the gold 200-euro coin is available for 1,670 euros. The gold 500-euro coin has a retail price of 8,350 euros by telephoning the mint.

Royal Scandinavian Mint is a distributor in the U.S., and it sells the 10-euro coin for $69.95.

To order from the French Mint, visit www.monnaiedeparis.fr.

To order from the Royal Scandinavian Mint, telephone it at 877-552-6468 or visit its website, http://rsmint.com.