Edge inscriptions useful in fraternal attribution

Edge inscriptions on 1796 British trade tokens from the Boulter brothers helped to clear up a mystery about who exactly issued the Boulter tokens in Yarmouth, says Jon D. Lusk in the latest issue of The “Conder” Token Collector’s Journal, the official publication of the Conder Token Collector’s Club.

“Conder” refers to James Conder, the researcher who cataloged the British provincial tokens in 1798 and 1799. The standard reference is The Provincial Token-Coinage of the 18th Century by Richard Dalton and Samuel Henry Hamer.

Lusk writes that three Boulter brothers — Joseph, Daniel and John — were token issuers, with Joseph having a son also named John. Lusk said his research, along with study on the Boulters by fellow researcher David Brooke, concludes that the John Boulter whose name is inscribed with that of Joseph and Daniel on the edge of the Yarmouth tokens is that of the elder John Boulter, one of the three brothers, and not the younger John Boulter.

In a separate article, Lusk illustrates a number of Conder tokens along with an image of what the structure depicted on the obverse of each token looks like today.

Lusk also examines the life of Isaac Wood and why he thinks Wood was instrumental in issuing the Salop Woollen Manufactory tokens cataloged as Shropshire Dalton-Hamer 19 to 22.

Edward C. Moore illustrates and discusses a set of unique small change notes issued in 1774 by iron master John Wilkinson. The notes are individually denominated 1 shilling, 6 pence and 3 pence.

Richard Doty, curator for the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of American History, contributes a preliminary estimate of the production of 18th century trade tokens of the United Kingdom based on tonnage figures published by Charles Pye, Arthur Waters, R.C. Bell and others, added to precise figures known from the production at the Soho Mint.

Membership dues cost $25 annually. Membership dues and questions should be directed to CTCC’s treasurer, Scott Loos, at Box 2210, North Bend, WA 98045. Telephone Loos at 425-831-8789 or email him at scottloos@msn.com.

Visit CTCC’s website at http://tokenclub.org/.¦