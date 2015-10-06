Eastern Caribbean Central Bank issues colorful circulating $1 coin

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in October is issuing a limited number of colorful circulating commemorative $1 coins to celebrate the anniversaries of the currency authority and bank.

The universe of colorful circulating coins is growing.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in October is issuing a circulating commemorative $1 coin featuring color. Like several other colorful circulating commemorative coins, this new coin was struck by the Royal Canadian Mint.

This ECCB coin is the 22nd colorful circulating commemorative coin from around the world, and the 18th struck by the RCM (another colorful coin announced but not yet released will honor the author of In Flanders Fields.)

Connect with Coin World:

The 2015 $1 coin marks the 50th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority banknotes and the 32nd Anniversary of the bank. The new colorful coin is the same shape and size as the existing circulating $1 coin.

The reverse of the coin includes some of the features of the ECCA one-dollar banknote no longer in circulation. Imagery includes Queen Elizabeth II, two fish and colorful water.

The obverse will carry the standard Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Canadian Mint, which has been minting Eastern Caribbean currency coins for the past five years, and employs pad printing technology in the production of the new colorful coin. This method represents the next step in the evolution of painted coins and results in greater resistance to wear and tear, according to the bank.

The ECCB was established in 1983 and is the monetary authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Canada has issued 15 colorful circulating coins; Australia follows with four issues made at the Royal Australian Mint. Papua New Guinea and New Zealand each have issued one colorful coin, but both of these were struck by the RCM.

No mintage figure was released by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, and no release date had been announced.