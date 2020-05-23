East India Company offers 1-ounce silver £5 to raise funds for National Health Service

A new 1-ounce silver £5 coin from St. Helena is raising funds for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service’s Coronavirus appeal charity.

A new 1-ounce silver coin from St. Helena is being issued to raise money to support Britain’s National Health Service.

The East India Company Bullion Ltd. in partnership with the treasury of the Government of St. Helena on May 18 announced the 2020 NHS Heroes coin (which the firm is titling #nhsheroes, to echo social media usage of the phrase to highlight acts of service from those employed by the NHS).

Approved by Queen Elizabeth II, this Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver £5 coin is dedicated “to Britain’s NHS Heroes in recognition of their outstanding courage and bravery demonstrated throughout the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic,” according to EIC. “At a time in history when the world has been faced with possibly the greatest threat in a generation, the love, care, compassion, and strength shown by our heroic NHS Staff, key workers and volunteers across Britain has been astonishing.”

According to EIC, all profit from every coin sold will be donated to NHS Charities Together Coronavirus Appeal.

The 2020 #nhsheroes silver coin design features a heart filled with the Union Jack and with the words #nhsheroes — the first time a hashtag has appeared on a coin, the firm said. Surrounding the edge of the design are the inscriptions LOVE, CARE, COMPASSION, STRENGTH.

The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the face value of the coin and date.

The coins measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter and have an unlimited mintage.

The coins are available for £24.95 each plus postage and handling. To order or for more information, visit a special page on the EIC website.

