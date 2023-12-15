East India Company issues 2024 version of Una and the Lion

Artist Carroll Hutchings reimagined the legend of Una and the Lion for the 2024 editions of East India Company’s annual series.

The East India Company continues an annual series from St. Helena reimagining the legend of Una and the Lion.

On the company’s 2024 editions, the story is retold by wildlife artist Carroll Hutchings, who worked first in pen and ink to create an illustration of Una and the mighty lion as two sides of one story connected by woodland foliage.

Legendary influence

The legend of Una and the Lion dates to the 16th century and Edmund Spencer’s epic medieval poem The Faerie Queene, a landmark in the history of English literature.

Spencer’s Una is a beautiful princess on a quest to rescue her parents from a dragon who has imprisoned them in a tower. She encounters a lion whose rage is subdued when he is captivated by Una’s beauty and innocence, and he becomes her faithful companion, forever by her side, protecting her from harm.

Specifications, details

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The East India Company offers the 2024 coins in nine options featuring the design: six .999 fine silver coins and three .9999 fine gold coins.

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity and information booklet.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2024 1-ounce silver £1 coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for £34.99 each.

The Proof 1-ounce silver £1 has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and retails for £99.

The Proof 1-ounce silver £1 with selective gold plating has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for £124.95.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 2-ounce silver £2 coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for £85.

The Antique Finish Ultra High Relief 2-ounce silver £2 has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for £295.

The Antique Finish kilogram silver £50 has a mintage limit of 25 pieces and retails for £3,295.

The half-gram gold £2 coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for £79.

The Proof quarter-ounce gold £2 coin has a mintage limit of 499 pieces and retails for £695.

The Proof 1-ounce gold £5 has a mintage limit of 200 pieces and retails for £2,795.

Through Jan. 31, 2024, the East India Company offers free shipping for orders of £150 or more, with the code FREESHIPPING at checkout.

For more information or to order the coins, visit the East India Company website, www.eastindiacompany.com.

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