East India Company coins remember Boston Tea Party

All images courtesy of the East India Company.

The East India Company celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with new gold and silver coins.

The Boston Tea Party was a seminal event in American Revolutionary history. Now it’s the focus of a new series of coins from the East India Company, in partnership with the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum.

The program marking the event’s 250th anniversary offers four silver and three gold coins, all sharing the basic design by American artist Joel Iskowitz.

The Boston Tea Party, which occurred on Dec. 16, 1773, ignited the flames of the American Revolution.

Design details

The reverse of each coin carries a scene of the Sons of Liberty, led by Samuel Adams and John Hancock, boarding the East India Company ships in Boston Harbor to protest against the oppressive taxes imposed by the British Parliament

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The Sons of Liberty, disguised as Native Americans, poured overboard chests holding 41 metric tons of East India Company tea.

This rebellion symbolized the colonists’ determination to stand up against “taxation without representation” and began a revolution that would shape the destiny of a nation and the world.

The obverse of the coins showcases a new coinage portrait of King Charles III.

Specifications, pricing

Four silver coins and three gold coins compose the series.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver £1 coin has a 38.6-millimeter diameter and mintage limit of 5,000 pieces, priced at £99 each.

The Antique Finish Ultra High Relief 2-ounce silver £2 coin’s diameter is 45 millimeters and mintage limit of 1,000 pieces, priced at £295 each. Delivery is expected Oct. 15.

The Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver £5 coin is 65 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage of 250 pieces is priced at £495 each, with delivery expected Oct. 15.

The Proof kilogram .999 fine silver £50 coin has a 100-millimeter diameter and 100-piece mintage limit, priced at £3,295 each.

The Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £5 has a 32-millimeter diameter and 250-piece mintage limit. Priced at £2,995 each, it is sold out.

The Proof 2-ounce .9999 fine gold £5 coin has a 45-millimeter diameter, mintage limit at 35 pieces, and price at £5,995 each.

The Proof 5-ounce .9999 fine gold £5 piece measures 65 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit, 25 pieces, sold out priced at £12,950 each.

To order coins that remain available, visit the website www.theeastindiacompany.com.

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