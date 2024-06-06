Dutch Mint issues medal for D-Day anniversary

The Royal Dutch Mint has issued a medal to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, set in motion the liberation of Western Europe and the eventual end of World War II.

The Royal Dutch Mint has issued a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel medal to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024.

That day, from England, an overwhelming number of British and American warships went to Normandy: the landing area for troops was 90 kilometers wide and divided into 5 beaches, codenamed Utah Beach, Omaha Beach, Gold Beach, Juno Beach and Sword Beach.

After heavy fighting, the Allies broke through the first German defenses and marched on and on, until Paris was liberated on Aug. 25, 1944.

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Liberation of Paris is seen as the end of Operation Overlord, the umbrella name for all the invasions and landings.

The first attacks and naval part of the operation was called Operation Neptune. Finally, World War II in Europe would come to an end with Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945.

Design description

The obverse of the medal is inscribed 80 YEARS D-DAY, with text below reading VICTORY IN SPITE OF ALL TERROR, a quote from Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of Great Britain during WWII.

The reverse of the medal shows five airplanes above a scene on the beaches of Normandy, a gun (barrel tip in the sand) topped by a soldier’s helmet, and anti-tank defensive mechanisms called Czech hedgehogs apparent in the background.

The medal weighs 15.5 grams and measures 33 millimeters in diameter, or slightly larger and heavier than a Kennedy half dollar.

It is presented on an illustrated coin card, the face of which shows an American Jeep with an American soldier, watching British Spitfires flying along the French coast.

The reverse shows the current coast of Normandy: calm and empty, in stark contrast to that day in June 1944. A military dog tag such as was worn by soldiers, is visible at the left, and lists the specifications of the medal.

The medal has a mintage of 4,000 pieces and has a retail price of €9.95 each (the price will be converted into the buyers’ currency at time of purchase).

To order the medal, or learn more, visit the Royal Dutch Mint website, www.royal

dutchmint.com.

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