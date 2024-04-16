Dutch commemorative coins honor rescue organization

Two €5 coins and one €10 coin from the Royal Dutch Mint celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Organization. The Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin is shown.

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Organization, a rescue organization that keeps people safe along the Dutch coast, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

As part of that celebration, the Royal Dutch Mint has released two €5 coins and one €10 coin.

Since its founding in 1824, the KNRM has rescued more than 130,000 people, for free.

The rescue operations are carried out only by volunteers and alarmed and coordinated by the Coast Guard. The KNRM also works closely with organizations like the safety regions, ambulances, fire brigade, police and lifeguards. This way, rescue and assistance on the water can be further optimized.

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Support from private individuals and shipping companies has allowed the KNRM to be successful since its beginnings.

Design details

The coins were designed by Coralie Vogelaar, along with Hendrik-Jan Grievink.

The obverse shows an image of King Willem-Alexander looking out on the peaceful coast of the North Sea, with his gaze fixed on the horizon. At the top, text reads WILLEM-ALEXANDER, KONING DER NEDERLANDEN in a semi-circle.

On the reverse, the sea is shown in a much different condition, in turbulent and wild waves bearing the silhouette of a KNRM rescue boat with two volunteers in it. Moving the coin changes the lighting, further emphasizing the dynamics of the sea.

Text KONINKLIJKE NEDERLANDSE REDDING MAATSCHAPPIJ 1824 – 2024 also appears on the reverse, with a privy mark and Mint mark.

Specifications, pricing

The Brilliant Uncirculated silver-plated €5 coin weighs 10.5 grams, measures 33 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. Offered in a coin card, it is priced at $19.99 from U.S.-based distributor Coin & Currency Institute.

The Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin weighs 15.5 grams, measures 33 millimeters in diameter and has a 3,500-piece mintage limit. It retails for $59.95 each.

The Proof .900 fine gold €10 coin weighs 6.72 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for $695.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

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