Dragon, Tiger represent yin, yang on silver $10 coins

A pair of Proof silver $10 coins from Canada highlight the complementary, interconnected ideas of yin and yang.

The concept of yin and yang in Chinese philosophy suggests that positive and negative, or opposite forces, are interconnected.

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a pair of silver $10 coins highlighting this belief.

The engraved and selectively colored pair of coins fit together to form a single circle.

Shaped in the traditional Chinese yin form, one coin, the upper half of the symbol, features on its reverse the image of a tiger, and inscriptions CANADA and 2018. The obverse carries the yin section’s $10 denomination.

The tiger is stylized to mimic Chinese paper-cut folk art. Selective color brings vibrancy to the design. The tiger is surrounded by 11 engraved cherry blossoms. The intricate engraved border is completed on the other coin, forming a full decorative outer circle when the two coins are fitted together.

The second coin, in the traditional yang form, features the value of 10 DOLLARS on the reverse, along with a stylized yellow-gold dragon. The dragon, too, is designed in the style of paper-cut folk art, and is adorned with vivid red motifs and a bright green ridge along its back. Nine engraved cherry blossoms surround it.

The dragon section’s obverse carries the year date and CANADA.

Three Degrees Creative Group created the reverse designs.

The obverse of each coin also features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt along with a branch of engraved cherry blossoms.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $10 coins each weigh 15.87 grams and together have a diameter of 39 millimeters.

The coins have a mintage limit of 6,000 sets, each retailing for $164.95 Canadian.

To learn more, or order the coins, visit the RCM website.