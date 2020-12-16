Dragon, tiger face off on 2021 ultra high relief silver $2 coin

A new 2-ounce silver coin from Tuvalu celebrates the eternal struggle between the dragon and the tiger.

The dragon and tiger are the two most auspicious creatures of the Chinese Lunar Zodiac.

A new 2021 ultra high relief 2-ounce .9999 fine silver $2 coin from Tuvalu shows the animals locked in their eternal struggle, not only for dominance, but also for balance and harmony.

Revered in Chinese traditional culture, the dragon and tiger are often portrayed together as expressions of yin and yang, the ancient belief that all things in the universe consist of two opposing yet complementary forces.

The reverse by Ing Ing Jong depicts a dragon and tiger representing the yin and yang present in all things, circling around the bagua, an eight-sided motif incorporating eight Taoist trigrams.

In its center is the taijitu, the black and white symbol that denotes the interdependence of yin and yang energy.

The reverse carries no legends, to heighten the drama of the Dragon and Tiger scene, as they face off in opposition.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2021 coin is 5.86 millimeters thick (about twice the normal size for similar coins) and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

Each coin is individually antiqued by hand to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an aged artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin varies.

Struck by the Perth Mint in a mintage limited to 888 pieces, the coin is available from Talisman Coins in the United States for $198.88 each, with quantity discounts available.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

