Dragon of Wisdom stars on Perth’s 2-ounce silver coin
- Published: Apr 15, 2017, 4 AM
The Perth Mint celebrates the mythical dragon with a 2017 silver coin from Tuvalu.
The 2-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin features an Antique Finish, was struck to piedfort (double-thick) size, and has a low mintage.
The reverse of the 2017 $2 coin depicts the mythical Dragon of Wisdom chasing a flaming pearl of wisdom (inscribed with the Chinese character for “dragon”), his mouth open. This side is without further legend, to enhance the design and heighten the drama of the dragon vignette.
Perth Mint artist Ing Ing Jong designed the reverse.
The obverse carries the standard Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
The coin weighs 62.27 grams, measures 40.5 millimeters thick and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.
Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin for $148.88.
To order the coin, visit the firm’s website.
