Downies offers second Remarkable Reptiles silver Proof dollar coin

A new collector coin from Tuvalu features the thorny devil, a lizard native to Australia. The Proof .999 fine silver dollar is the second in the Remarkable Reptiles series.

Australian coin firm Downies has issued the second coin in its Remarkable Reptiles series from Tuvalu.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar for 2014 honors the thorny devil lizard, a native of Australia. The first issue in the series, from 2013, honors the frilled neck lizard.

Struck by the Perth Mint, the coin shows the animal in full color on the reverse, its defensive spikes on display. A master of desert camouflage, the thorny devil is a distinctively Australian subject for a coin. It is also referred to as the mountain devil, the thorny lizard or the moloch.

The thorny devil is noted for its ability to regrow a tail in about 25 minutes, and uses its false head and multiple spikes to deter and confuse would-be attackers.

The coin measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces. The coins are presented in a case with a certificate of authenticity, and retail for $99 U.S.

To order or for more information, visit the firm's website at www.downies.com or telephone Downies toll free at 877-897-7696.