Donald Duck silver coin available, but gold coin sold out

Donald Duck is the latest Disney character to receive his due on commemorative coins from Niue, including the silver $2 coin here.

The second release from a series of commemorative coins from Niue Island celebrating Disney characters features Donald Duck.

In the joint program by the New Zealand Mint and the Perth Mint, a 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin and quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin were released June 26. The entire mintage of 1,000 gold coins sold out within hours, but examples of the silver coin remained available through the first day of sales.

The reverse of the coins show Donald Fauntleroy Duck, appearing as he made his movie debut 80 years ago, wearing his trademark sailor suit and bow tie, in “The Wise Little Hen.”

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. The gold coin weighs 7.7777 grams and measures 22.6 millimeters in diameter.

The gold coin was sold at $755 in New Zealand funds, and the official issue price of the silver coin is $108 in New Zealand funds.

The Perth Mint offers the silver coin for $96.14, and the New Zealand Mint sells it for $94.60. Shipping prices may vary.

To order from the New Zealand Mint, visit its website.

To order from the Perth Mint, visit its website.

