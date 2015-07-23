Domestic Birds series brings birds of Germany to gold €20 coins

Image courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

Closing Germany’s Domestic Birds coin series is the black woodpecker gold €20 coin in 2021.

Image courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

The white stork was chosen to appear on the 2020 gold €20 coin in Germany’s Domestic Birds series.

Image courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

Image courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

An owl is slated to appear on a 2018 gold €20 coin from Germany.

Image courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

In 2017, Germany’s domestic birds series of gold coins is scheduled to honor the golden oriole.

Images courtesy of the German Federal Ministry of Finance and Wikipedia.

In 2016, Germany will launch a new series of gold €20 coins depicting domestic birds. The first subject is a nightingale, on a coin expected in mid-2016.

Germany in 2016 will began a six-year series of gold €20 coins honoring the nation’s domestic birds.

The Uncirculated .9999 fine gold €20 coin series follows the German Forests gold €20 coins series that concludes later in 2015.

The six Domestic Birds coins share a common obverse, with the date of issue the only element to change throughout the program.

The reverse will show a nightingale in 2016, a golden oriole in 2017, an owl in 2018, a peregrine falcon in 2019, a white stork in 2020 and a black woodpecker in 2021.

Berlin artist Bodo Bansal created the nightingale and peregrine falcon designs.

Frantisek Chochola, an artist in Hamburg, created designs for the golden oriole and black woodpecker coins.

Adelaide Base, of Schwielowsee-Geltow, created the designs for the owl and white stork coins, as well as the common obverse for the series.

The €20 coins weigh 3.89 grams (one-eighth of an ounce) and measure 17.5 millimeters in diameter.

The estimated mintage is 200,000 pieces per design, with mintages to be produced equally by the five German mints (Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Hamburg).

The first coin of the new series is issued is scheduled for release in mid-2016 at a price to be determined closer to the time of issue.

