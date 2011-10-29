Dix Noonan Webb offers Dr. George de Bruin Collection

An 1887 silver kroon pattern from the Orange Free State is one highlight from one of two auctions from Dix Noonan Webb on Nov. 17.

An 1887 silver kroon pattern from the Orange Free State, one of the resulting authorities after the Dutch colonization of Africa, highlights one of two of Dix Noonan Webb’s Nov. 17 auctions.

The pattern, produced by W. Lauer for O. Nolte, features an 1888 British East Africa countermark that is “strategically placed over the word essay, giv[ing] a pattern coin legal tender status,” according to research cited by the auction house. The seller suggests fewer than 10 pieces are known.

Other than a few marks, the coin is “otherwise” Nearly EF and has an estimate of £30,000 to £40,000 ($48,008 to $64,011 in U.S. funds).

The pattern is one of the highlights of the collection of Dr. George de Bruin, a pathologist from South Africa. The collection has a particular focus on coins of South Africa and those that traded around the Cape of Good Hope.

A 20 percent buyer’s fee applies to all successful bids.

The complete catalog can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Roman Britain, circa 871 to 899 silver penny, Alfred the Great, London, Tilewine, Lot 4, Nearly Extremely Fine.

England, 1693 gold 5-guinea coin, Elephant and Castle, William and Mary, Lot 29, “a few surface marks, otherwise” Good Very Fine.

Great Britain, 1748 gold 5-guinea coin, VICESIMO SECVNDO edge, George II, Lot 47, “edge bruise at 3 o’clock and lightly cleaned at some time, otherwise” Nearly EF.

Great Britain, 1797 copper twopence, George III, Lot 61, “a few tiny marks on king’s neck, otherwise” Good VF.

German East Africa, 1893 silver 2-rupie coin, Wilhelm II, Lot 99, Nearly VF.

South Africa, Orange Free State, 1887 pattern or trial kroon, in copper, by W. Lauer for O. Nolte, 34.45 grams, “unique,” “never previously offered for sale at auction,” Lot 157, EF or better.

South African Republic, Thomas Burgers, 1874 gold pond, fine beard, 7.79 grams, Friedberg 1a (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 164, “surface rather sweated, otherwise” Good Fine “or better.”

South African Republic, Paul Kruger, 1898 with “99” counterstamp gold pond, F-2, 1899 dies never arrived, so “99” counterstamp was used to produce 130 examples, Lot 181, EF or better, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 55.

South African Republic, Schalk Burger, 1902 gold veld pond, F-4, 8.65 grams, mintage of “986 struck by hand at the Transvaal Gold Mining Estates dormant workshop at Pilgrim’s Rest,” Lot 207, “some surface marks and scratches, otherwise” About EF. ¦