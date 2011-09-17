Dix Noonan Webb offers auction during London Coinex

One of the highlights the Dix Noonan Webb auction offers is a 1794 silver 3-gulden coin issued by the United West India Co.

Dix Noonan Webb's Sept. 28 world coin auction is the third of four auctions scheduled for the week of Coinex, what is billed as the United Kingdom's largest annual coin show.

One of the highlights among the offering of 560 lots of coins, many of which are from the Edward Roehrs Collection, is a 1794 silver 3-gulden coin issued by the United West India Co.

Cataloged as Krause-Mishler 4 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), the coin is one of perhaps as few as 20 pieces surviving from the original mintage of 1,226, with four of those impounded in public collections, according to the auctioneer.

Some additional highlights:

Cuba, 1989 gold 100-peso coin, 30th anniversary of the revolution, KM-449, Lot 3052, “about as struck.”

Cuba, 1993 Proof gold 100-peso coin, Fidel Castro, 40th anniversary of the Moncada (a battle that sparked the Cuban Revolution), KM-537, one of “100 struck,” Lot 3296, “as struck.”

Danish West Indies, 1904 copper 4-daler uniface trial strike pair, Christian IX, on thick planchets, Lot 3097, “a few spots of verdigris, otherwise practically as struck with some original colour.”

Denmark, 1704 gold ducat, Frederick IV, Friedberg 244 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 3300, Good Very Fine.

Denmark, 1710-BH gold half-ducat, Frederick IV, F-227, Lot 3301, Extremely Fine.

Denmark, 1747 gold ducat, Frederick V, KM-564, 3.5 grams, Lot 3308, Good EF.

Mexico, Veracruz, Ferdinand VII, 1812-HJ silver 8-real coin, Mexico City, countermarked J.M.L/V., KM-111, KM-262.10 for counterstamp, issued during siege of island of Yurria by Gen. Jose Maria Liceaga, Lot 3364, host coin Good Fine, counterstamp VF or better. ¦