Dix Noonan Webb continues to sell Roehrs collection

The fifth auction of pieces once in the collection of Edward Roehrs is offered Feb. 14 by Dix Noonan Webb.

The firm’s 358-lot auction of world tokens includes 331 lots of West Indies and other tokens formerly in Roehrs’ collection, which DNW has been selling since August 2010.

Roehrs built his collection, which was focused on pieces of the Caribbean, across some 50 years. Roehrs died Dec. 7, 2008, and on Aug. 13, 2010, Heritage Auction Galleries offered the American regulated gold pieces once owned by Roehrs. Dix Noonan Webb on Sept. 28, 2010, offered the first part of the Roehrs Collection of Cut and Countermarked Coins, with a collection of medals related to the West Indies and the slave trade sold July 13, 2011.

Dix Noonan Webb’s Sept. 28 auction of world coins featured a large number of pieces formerly in the Roehrs Collection. Commemorative medals from Roehrs’ collection are scheduled to be offered in a May 23 auction by DNW.

All lots in the Feb. 14 auction are subject to a 20 percent buyer’s fee.

The complete sale catalog can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk. ¦