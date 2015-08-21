Designer 'turned it around a little bit' with Adolph Weinman coin
- Published: Aug 21, 2015, 1 PM
Charles D. Daughtrey discussed his new coin design honoring fellow designer Adolph A. Weinman with Coin World at the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money.
ModernCoinMart staff designer Charles D. Daughtrey is out to honor not only great coin designs but the people who created them.
Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck spoke with Daughtrey during the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., earlier this month about the coin he designed for the Perth Mint that pays tribute to Adolph A. Weinman, the coin artist behind the Walking Liberty half dollar and Winged Liberty Head dime designs.
Buy the Weinman coin here on ModernCoinMart's website.
"I decided to turn it around a little bit and commemorate the artist," Daughtrey said.
More in the Coin World video below.
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