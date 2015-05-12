Denmark businesses could go cashless as early as next year
- Published: May 12, 2015, 6 AM
2. 2015 special March of Dimes set update: 92 percent have been sold
Fewer than 6,000 of the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets remain from the maximum authorization of 75,000.
3. Sales are now open for Eisenhower $1 coin and First Spouse medal sets
The Dwight D. and Mamie Eisenhower coin and medal set includes one uncirculated Eisenhower Presidential $1 coin and one bronze medal with the same likeness of first lady Mamie Eisenhower that appears on the First Spouse gold coin struck in her honor.
4. President Truman Coin and Chronicles set release is moved up
The first 2015 Coin & Chronicles set from the U.S. Mint, which features Harry S. Truman, will go on sale June 30, 2015. The price of the set is $57.95 and it has a product limit of 17,000 and household order limit of five sets.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:32 a.m. ET:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
ModernCoinMart is sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services
Community Comments
