Demand for Irish coins in circulation drops in 2023

Demand for Irish euro coins in circulation dropped some 38% in 2023 from the previous year, the Central Bank of Ireland announced.

Demand for circulating euro coins in Ireland in 2023 dropped 38% from demand the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Ireland’s latest annual report.

The reduction in demand fell disproportionately on the coins denominated 20-cents and under, and no 1- and 2-cent coins were issued in 2023, according to the 2023 report, which was released May 30.

The Bank issued approximately 47 million coins (valued at €24 million, or about $25.84 million U.S.) in 2023, down from 76 million coins worth €35 million ($37.68 million U.S.) in 2022.

Contributing to this drop in issuing coins was an increase in the number of coins deposited with the bank in the same year.

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Lodgments (deposits) totaled 42 million coins (worth €16 million, or about $17.23 million U.S.) in 2023, an increase from 33 million coins (worth €16 million) deposited the year before.

The notable circulating coin issue of 2023 was the circulating commemorative €2 marking the 50th Anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union. A total of 500,000 examples of the coin were released into circulation June 22, 2023.

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