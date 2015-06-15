Demand for 500-won coin in South Korea is ‘smoking’ hot

Demand for South Korea’s highest denomination circulation coin, the 500-won, has been on fire during the first five months of 2015, driven reportedly by an increase in cigarette taxes.

Demand for South Korea’s 500-won coin, the highest circulating coin denomination, has caught fire, according to a local media report.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that an increase in cigarette taxes earlier in 2015 explains why the Bank of Korea introduced into circulation 15.4 billion won ($13.7 million U.S.) worth of the coins from January through May.

That number is nearly five times the 3.1 billion won released into circulation in the same period a year earlier. The 500-won coins account for 75 percent of all coins released into circulation during the first five months of 2015, according to the Chosun Ilbo report.

The copper-nickel coin shows a crane. It weighs 7.7 grams and measures 26.5 millimeters in diameter, or the same dimensions as the Sacagawea $1 but slightly lighter.

The coin's face value is equivalent to about 44.5 cents U.S.

The 500-won coins are the most efficient way to make change for cigarette purchases. The taxes were raised from 2,000 won per pack to 4,500 won per pack, the newspaper reported.

More from CoinWorld.com:

United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar

Nancy Reagan First Spouse coin designs being reviewed by CCAC

Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery

Donald G. Partrick Collection auctions by Heritage placed on hold

2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!