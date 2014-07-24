Defaced $1 FRN part of display in London museum

An altered Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note is among the objects on display in a new exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The defaced note is part of the “Disobedient Objects” exhibit. The exhibit opens July 26 and will run through Feb. 1, 2015.

The face of the note has overprinted in red ink THE U.S. DISPARITY OF WEALTH, with the phrase RICHEST 400 to the left of George Washington’s portrait and BOTTOM 150,000,000 to the right. In the bottom margin printed in red is OCCUPYGEORGE.COM.

The exhibit features art and design created by grassroots social movements from around the world. It includes items loaned from activist groups, a political video game, protest robots and several other items used as tools of social protest between the late 1970s and the present day.

The exhibit displays “everyday objects used for a new subversive purpose to the use of traditional crafts.” Items on display include protest banners. According the exhibit sponsors, the objects are shown in context, and statements from the makers are included.

The exhibit is in the Porter Gallery of the museum and admission is free.