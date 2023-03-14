Dealer launches new historic coin subscription service

A new subscription service offers historical ancient, medieval and other world coins to collectors, while presenting historical context on a colorful card.

A new initiative from dealer Alfredo De La Fe of Dirty Old Coins is putting affordable ancient and other classical world coins into the market, accompanied by their historical context.

The “Coin of the Month” subscription program, which just launched in early 2023, offers a different coin of historic significance monthly from the ancient, medieval or early modern world.

Coins will be selected from a group of similar issues of a specific ruler and screened to ensure they meet quality standards established by the firm.

Each coin is accompanied by a full-color collectible card that contains biographical data and notable information relating to the issuer. The glossy cards are designed to fit in a nine-pocket trading card sheet for a three-ring binder.

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Higher grade examples of certain coins may be available for individual purchases outside of the subscription.

Each coin type is intended to help bring history to life, according to De La Fe.

The broader goals of the program are to “instill a love of history and inspire our subscribers to do further research,” De La Fe explained.

In addition, he hopes to “bridge the gap between the West and Eastern and other cultures, showing how their histories are intimately tied together and that there really is no such thing as ‘their’ history, but it really should be viewed as ‘our’ history.”

De La Fe said that he intends to offer bargains frequently, because he doesn’t want buyers to find out in the future that they were paying for packaging and the story instead of the coin itself.

“[We want to] treat our subscribers ethically and not send them coins which we would be unhappy to receive ourselves,” he said.

The cost is $25.99 per month plus shipping.

For information about how to subscribe, visit the website page at https://dirtyoldcoins.com/subscribe/ccmonthly.

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